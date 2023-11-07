

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $351.6 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $428.2 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $432.3 million or $1.88 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $351.6 Mln. vs. $428.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $1.86 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.83



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 to $3.65



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken