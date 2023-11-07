WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $6.28 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $10.12 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.44 million or $0.47 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $85.85 million from $90.06 million last year.
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $6.28 Mln. vs. $10.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.46 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.56 -Revenue (Q3): $85.85 Mln vs. $90.06 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $77 - $87 Mln
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX