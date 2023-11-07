

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $6.28 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $10.12 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.44 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $85.85 million from $90.06 million last year.



Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $77 - $87 Mln



