

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), maker of electronic systems and components, announced on Tuesday that its healthcare division Spacelabs Healthcare has received an order worth around $3 million.



The company will provide patient monitoring solutions and related accessories to a U.S.-based hospital.



'We are pleased with this award and look forward to providing our patient monitoring solutions that play a vital role in critical care delivery for ICU patients,' commented Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems' Chairman and CEO.



On Monday, OSI system shares closed at $109, up 0.50% on Nasdaq.



