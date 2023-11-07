Metatron Apps Inc.: Metatron's "AI for All" - Don't Call it a Comeback, We've been here for Years

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Metatron Apps Inc., (OTC PINK:MRNJ), a preeminent force in mobile application development, has unveiled an expansion of its AI-driven services, marked by the beta introduction of StockTrendz, a sophisticated analytic tool offering real-time market sentiment analysis.

Metatron Apps Inc. has established a storied legacy in the tech space, creating an expansive portfolio of over 1,000 mobile applications that have amassed millions in sales and downloads, with numerous offerings ascending to top 20 rankings on iTunes

Now, Metatron is distinguishing itself in the marketplace as potentially the sole over-the-counter (OTC) traded company to offer a suite of live, revenue-generating AI app services, catering to an ever-expanding customer base with cutting-edge solutions.

Embedded in Metatron's ethos is the philosophy of "AI for All" - a commitment to forging user-friendly, pragmatic AI tools that elevate the efficiency and creativity of companies, advertising agencies, and individual creators. These solutions are crafted to be accessible to both industry veterans and newcomers, ensuring that the transformative power of AI is within reach for every user, enhancing workflows and driving progress.

The enriched service suite, available for free for a limited time at MetatronAI.com , includes:

- An advanced AI content creation platform designed to streamline operations and accelerate productivity.

- The innovative Text-to-Video service, which transforms text narratives into compelling visual content.

- LegalEaze, an initiative aimed at simplifying legal jargon for the layperson.

- Image Adapt, a tool for creating diverse variations from a single digital image.

- An array of other services including AI art generation, blog writing, and social media content crafting.

Additionally, StockTrendz, currently in its beta phase but operational for members, harnesses AI to analyze and distill the sentiment and topics trending within stock market discussions on social media and forums.

Last but not least, an immersive mobile gaming experience is in development leveraging the predictive prowess of AI with HempCoin (THC) blockchain's secure framework as in-game currency. For more info on this and all projects, visit https://metatronapps.com/blog/

About Metatron Apps:

Metatron Apps is a leader in AI-driven solutions, offering a comprehensive all-in-one platform equipped with a suite of AI tools designed to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and drive creativity. Our commitment to innovation ensures that you have the tools your company need to excel in the digital age.

