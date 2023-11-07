Hitek Global Inc. Announces First Half of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitek Global Inc. (Nasdaq: HKIT) (the "Company"), a China -based information technology consulting and solutions service provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 .

Ms. Xiaoyang Huang, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hitek Global Inc. commented, "We are proud to share our robust financial performance for the first half of fiscal year 2023, which underscores another six months of growth and profitability. At the beginning of 2023, China saw the COVID-19 pandamic impact receding, paving the way for a market revival. Amidst these positive changes, we stood strong, adapted to the evolving market landscape, and demonstrated remarkable resilience. Our revenues witnessed a steady rise of 3.1% from the same period of last year, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. In light of this improved environment and the wealth of opportunities it presents, we believe the time is ripe for expansion. We plan to work diligently to diversify our business into new areas, particularly in supply chain finance and Software as a Service (SaaS). We believe these strategic moves will enrich our business portfolio and position us for enduring success in the ever-evolving market landscape."

First Half 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $2.95 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, increased by 3.1% from $2.86 million for the same period of last year.

Gross profit was $1.50 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1.84 million for the same period of last year.

Gross margin was 50.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 64.4% for the same period of last year.

Net income was $0.62 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.64 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.05 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.06 for the same period of last year.

First Half 2023 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenues were $2.95 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, increased by 3.1% from $2.86 million for the same period of last year. The overall increase in revenue was mainly resulted from the increase of hardware sales.

Revenue generated from hardware sales was $1.31 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, increased by 64.3% from $0.80 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly from large customer sales.

Revenue generated from software sales was $0.78 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, decreased by 29.5% from $1.10 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was mainly due to decrease of software sales to large customers.

Revenue generated from tax devices and services was $0.86 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, decreased by 10.5% from $0.96 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was due to the new policies carried from January 2021 that the new taxpayers in Xiamen could get free tax Ukeys from the Tax authorization.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $1.50 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1.84 million for the same period of last year. Gross margin was 50.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 64.4% for the same period of last year. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease of software sales with high gross profit margin.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $0.99 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, decreased by 8.0% from $1.08 million for the same period of last year.

Selling expenses were $325 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, decreased by 99.9% from $291,272 for the same period of last year. The decrease was mainly because of the decrease of the Company's sales commission in connection with obtaining new orders in 2023.

General and administrative expenses were $0.99 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, increased by 25.9% from $0.79 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to the increase of auding fee of $152,260, other fees related to offering of $99,514, impairment losses of $72,472 and offset with the decrease of salary expense of $120,536 .

Operating Income

Operating income was $0.51 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.76 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in operating income in 2022 was primary due to the decrease in gross profit.

Other Income

Other income was $0.44 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, increased by 254.9% from $0.12 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase of investment income of $94,970 and increase of government subsidies of $140,314 .

Net Income

Net income was $0.62 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.64 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.05 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.06 for the same period of last year.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash of $5.50 million, compared to $1.20 million as of December 31, 2022 .

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.20 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $4.22 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $11.00 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $7.64 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $15.14 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $3.09 million for the same period of last year.

About Hitek Global Inc.

Hitek Global Inc., headquartered in Xiamen, China, is an information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider in China . The Company has two lines of business: 1) services to small and medium businesses, which consists of Anti-Counterfeiting Tax Control System ("ACTCS") tax devices, ACTCS services, and IT services, and 2) services to large businesses, which consists of hardware sales and software sales. The Company's vision is to become a one-stop consulting destination for holistic IT and other business consulting services in China . For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.xmhitek.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,



December 31,





2023



2022

Assets

(Unaudited)







Current assets











Cash

$ 5,495,270



$ 1,203,160

Short-term investments



6,727,141





4,290,348

Accounts receivable, net



1,263,451





3,271,218

Accounts receivable - related party, net



-





399,465

Advances to suppliers, net



342,737





481,769

Inventories, net



456,516





430,670

Deferred offering cost



-





917,446

Loans receivable



7,487,166





1,013,157

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



602,496





94,925

Total current assets



22,374,777





12,102,158



















Non-current assets















Non-current accounts receivable



5,165,528





4,209,546

Non-current advance to a third party



401,647





421,679

Non-current loan receivable



-





4,342,100

Property, equipment and software, net



235,395





122,967

Operating lease right-of-use assets



4,800





6,641

Long-term investments



5,000,000





-

Total non-current assets



10,807,370





9,102,933

Total Assets

$ 33,182,147



$ 21,205,091



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 559,573



$ 696,734

Advances from customers



70,538





-

Loan payable



2,550,423





506,578

Deferred revenue



503,757





977,054

Taxes payable



1,708,684





1,671,322

Due to related parties



1,114





598

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



310,772





348,167

Operating lease liabilities



3,162





3,242

Total current liabilities



5,708,023





4,203,695



















Non-current Liabilities















Loan payable, non-current



-





2,171,050

Deferred income tax liabilities, non-current



1,515,182





1,300,421

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



1,638





3,399

Total non-current liabilities



1,516,820





3,474,870

Total Liabilities



7,224,843





7,678,565



















Commitments and Contingencies



-





-



















Shareholders' Equity















Ordinary Shares, par value $0.0001 per share, 490,000,000 shares authorized;

14,392, 364 shares and 10,987,679 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30,

2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.



1,439





1,099

Additional paid-in capital



16,721,551





2,628,356

Statutory reserve



836,215





836,215

Retained earnings



9,174,695





10,340,107

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(776,596)





(279,251)

Total Shareholders' Equity



25,957,304





13,526,526



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 33,182,147



$ 21,205,091



HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





Six Months Ended June 30,





2023



2022







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)

Revenues

$ 2,948,115



$ 2,859,150

Cost of revenues



(1,448,835)





(1,019,028)

Gross profit



1,499,280





1,840,122



















Operating expenses:















General and administrative



991,254





787,113

Selling



325





291,272

Total operating expenses



991,579





1,078,385



















Operating income



507,701





761,737



















Other income (expense)















Government subsidies



148,902





8,588

Net investment income (loss)



88,846





(6,124)

Interest income



364,042





250,666

Interest expense



(160,319)





(122,765)

Other expense, net



(1,257)





(6,325)

Total other income



440,214





124,040



















Income before provision for income taxes



947,915





885,777

Income tax expense



325,941





247,350



















Net income

$ 621,974



$ 638,427

Comprehensive loss















Net income



621,974





638,427

Foreign currency translation loss



(497,345)





(638,625)



















Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 124,629



$ (198)

Earnings per ordinary share















- Basic and diluted

$ 0.05



$ 0.06



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding















- Basic and diluted



12,122,574





10,987,679



HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Six Months Ended June 30,





2023



2022





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Operating Activities











Net income

$ 621,974



$ 638,427

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:















Depreciation



15,185





11,367

Amortization of right of use assets



1,598





-

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment



1,444





-

Accrued interest income from loans, net



(47,807)





(23,163)

Net investment (gain) loss



(88,846)





6,124

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses of receivables and advances to suppliers



71,984





(4,241)

Reversal of obsolete inventories provision



(4,469)





(2,853)

Deferred income tax



289,720





163,677

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Short-term investments - trading securities



400,374





3,742,348

Accounts receivable



(1,081,209)





(1,015,176)

Accounts receivable - related party



398,622





216,190

Advances to suppliers



469,979





44,047

Deferred offering cost



(130,134)





60,000

Inventories



(44,044)





(228,306)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(189,358)





34,285

Accounts payable



(109,021)





25,606

Advances from customers



73,900





-

Deferred revenue



(447,227)





313,257

Taxes payable



122,326





176,134

Operating lease liabilities



(1,598)





-

Due to related parties



571





(3,450)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(123,095)





68,040

Net cash provided by operating activities



200,869





4,222,313



















Investing Activities















Advance payment for software development



(346,635)





(122,207)

Loans to third parties



(2,986,321)





(6,176,843)

Repayment from third-party loans



600,000





207,247

Prepayment for renovation



(123,597)





-

Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(140,536)





-

Purchases of held-to-maturity investments



(8,000,000)





(1,544,211)

Net cash used in investing activities



(10,997,089)





(7,636,014)



















Financing activities:















Borrowing from third parties



-





3,088,422

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares



15,142,902





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



15,142,902





3,088,422



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(54,572)





(75,210)

Net increase (decrease) in cash



4,292,110





(400,489)

Cash at beginning of period



1,203,160





2,091,308

Cash at end of period

$ 5,495,270



$ 1,690,819



















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:















Cash paid for income taxes

$ 21,104



$ 34,202

Cash paid for interest

$ 80,159



$ 94,969



















Non-cash transactions:















Deferred offering cost

$ 1,049,367



$ -



