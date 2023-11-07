Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on November 14, 2023

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the Company or "Aytu") (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics, will report financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024 for the period ended September 30, 2023, after the market close on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET, to review the results.

Conference Call Information

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 or (973) 528-0011 using the participant access code 748565.

Webcast Information: The webcast will be accessible live and archived at the following link,

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2142/49357 and on Aytu BioPharma's website, within the Investors section under Events & Presentations, at aytubio.com, for one year.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until November 28, 2023 at (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331, replay access code 49357.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu BioPharma is a pharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of commercial prescription therapeutics and consumer health products. The Company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu's consumer health segment markets a range of over-the-counter medicines and consumer health products addressing a range of common conditions including diabetes, allergy, hair regrowth, and gastrointestinal conditions. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors:

Mark Oki, Chief Financial Officer

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

moki@aytubio.com

Robert Blum or Roger Weiss

Lytham Partners

AYTU@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

