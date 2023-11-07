

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for eBay Inc. (EBAY):



Earnings: $1.31 billion in Q3 vs. -$0.07 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $2.46 in Q3 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $545 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.94 per share Revenue: $2.50 billion in Q3 vs. $2.38 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.47 - $2.53 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.17 - $4.22 Full year revenue guidance: $10.02 - $10.08 Bln



