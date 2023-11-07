

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $426 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $362 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $333 million or $1.23 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.7% to $2.77 billion from $3.21 billion last year.



Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $426 Mln. vs. $362 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.57 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.77 Bln vs. $3.21 Bln last year.



