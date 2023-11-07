

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Blend Labs, Inc (..) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$43.21 million, or -$0.18 per share. This compares with -$133.98 million, or -$0.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Blend Labs, Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$21.44 million or -$0.09 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.7% to $40.59 million from $55.35 million last year.



Blend Labs, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$43.21 Mln. vs. -$133.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.18 vs. -$0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.09 -Revenue (Q3): $40.59 Mln vs. $55.35 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $34.5 - 40.5 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken