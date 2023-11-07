

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $246.63 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $105.37 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $268 million or $2.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $3.12 billion from $2.95 billion last year.



DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $246.63 Mln. vs. $105.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.62 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q3): $3.12 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.80 - $8.30



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken