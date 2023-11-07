

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $152.06 million, or $4.23 per share. This compares with $79.56 million, or $2.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $153.80 million or $4.28 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $710.93 million from $673.29 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $152.06 Mln. vs. $79.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.23 vs. $2.11 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $710.93 Mln vs. $673.29 Mln last year.



