

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$5.69 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$19.04 million, or -$0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.5% to $28.13 million from $22.41 million last year.



Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$5.69 Mln. vs. -$19.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.03 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.07 -Revenue (Q3): $28.13 Mln vs. $22.41 Mln last year.



