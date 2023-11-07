

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$7.00 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$4.50 million, or -$0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$5.75 million or -$0.10 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $16.03 million from $17.55 million last year.



Pixelworks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$7.00 Mln. vs. -$4.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.12 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.11 -Revenue (Q3): $16.03 Mln vs. $17.55 Mln last year.



