

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coty Inc. (COTY):



Earnings: -$1.7 million in Q2 vs. $125.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q2 vs. $0.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $74.1 million or $0.09 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.17 per share Revenue: $1.64 billion in Q2 vs. $1.39 billion in the same period last year.



