CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $331.6 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $354.3 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $3.94 billion from $4.08 billion last year.
Viatris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $331.6 Mln. vs. $354.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.94 Bln vs. $4.08 Bln last year.
