

OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $910 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $1.89 billion, or $2.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.3% to $3.84 billion from $5.43 billion last year.



Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $910 Mln. vs. $1.89 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.42 vs. $2.88 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.84 Bln vs. $5.43 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $870 - $930 Mln



