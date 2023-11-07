

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.18 billion, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $1.79 billion, or $1.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.88 billion or $2.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $7.05 billion from $7.04 billion last year.



Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $2.18 Bln. vs. $1.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.73 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.81 -Revenue (Q3): $7.05 Bln vs. $7.04 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.65 and $6.85



