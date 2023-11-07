

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for STERIS plc (STE):



Earnings: $115.3 million in Q2 vs. -$315.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.16 in Q2 vs. -$3.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $202.2 million or $2.03 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.01 per share Revenue: $1.34 billion in Q2 vs. $1.20 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.60 - $8.80



