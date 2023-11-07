

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday see September figures for its leading index, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to see a score of 108.8, easing from 109.2 in August.



Australia will release September numbers for building approvals, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 4.6 percent on month following the 7.0 percent increase in August.



Malaysia will see unemployment data for September; in August, the jobless rate was 3.4 percent.



Taiwan will provide October figures for imports, exports and consumer prices. In September, imports were down 12.2 percent on year and exports rose an annual 3.4 percent for a trade surplus of $10.32 billion. Overall inflation was up 2.93 percent on year.



