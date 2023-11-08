Holcim Group Services Ltd
Holcim shares its 2030 European decarbonization roadmap to drive profitable growth with increasing EBIT margins at its investor day in Switzerland. With decarbonization as a driver of profitable growth, Region Europe will deliver above CHF 10 billion in Net Sales and CHF 1.6 billion in EBIT by 2026. Its ambition is to achieve annual organic growth of above 4% in Net Sales and above 8% in recurring EBIT to 2030 in Europe, while reducing CO2 per Net Sales by 60% versus 2020.
Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe: "Europe offers the most advanced regulatory environment in the world to accelerate the transition to net zero, from the EU green deal to carbon pricing. Leveraging this platform in Europe, we are turning sustainable growth into profitable growth, with our ambitious decarbonization roadmap delivering leading EBIT margins. I am excited to be offering our customers advanced sustainable building solutions to best meet their needs, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet."
Across Region Europe, Holcim is accelerating carbon capture, utilization and storage, with 6 full-scale projects funded by the European Union to capture over 5 million tons of CO2 annually by 2030, while delivering high returns. Its European CCUS portfolio includes 8 additional high-return projects in development.
Meeting its customers' sustainability needs, Holcim is expanding its multi-billion brands delivering premium margins. By 2030, Holcim will grow its low-carbon cement ECOPlanet to reach more than 50% of cement Net Sales, including 8 million tons of ECOPlanet Zero, fully decarbonized cement[1]. It will also grow its low-carbon concrete ECOPact to above 55% of Ready-Mix Net Sales.
Making circularity a driver of profitable growth, Holcim will increase its ECOCycle® technology platform to 150 sites in Europe by 2030, to recycle 20 million tons of construction demolition materials per annum.
[1] Without any use of carbon offsets.
