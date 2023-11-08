Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Decarbonization to lead profitable growth in Europe



08.11.2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST



Holcim to drive profitable growth in Europe, reaching CHF 10+ billion Net Sales and CHF 1.6+ billion EBIT by 2026 with increasing EBIT margins

Industry-leading decarbonization to drive above 60% reduction of CO2 per Net Sales in Europe from 2020 to 2030

Largest number of EU-funded carbon capture, utilization and storage projects with high return on investment

Fast-growing multi-billion brands ECOPact and ECOPlanet meeting customers' sustainability needs and driving profitable growth

Accelerating circularity in Europe to recycle 20 million tons of construction demolition materials per annum by 2030 Holcim shares its 2030 European decarbonization roadmap to drive profitable growth with increasing EBIT margins at its investor day in Switzerland. With decarbonization as a driver of profitable growth, Region Europe will deliver above CHF 10 billion in Net Sales and CHF 1.6 billion in EBIT by 2026. Its ambition is to achieve annual organic growth of above 4% in Net Sales and above 8% in recurring EBIT to 2030 in Europe, while reducing CO2 per Net Sales by 60% versus 2020. Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe: "Europe offers the most advanced regulatory environment in the world to accelerate the transition to net zero, from the EU green deal to carbon pricing. Leveraging this platform in Europe, we are turning sustainable growth into profitable growth, with our ambitious decarbonization roadmap delivering leading EBIT margins. I am excited to be offering our customers advanced sustainable building solutions to best meet their needs, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet." Across Region Europe, Holcim is accelerating carbon capture, utilization and storage, with 6 full-scale projects funded by the European Union to capture over 5 million tons of CO2 annually by 2030, while delivering high returns. Its European CCUS portfolio includes 8 additional high-return projects in development. Meeting its customers' sustainability needs, Holcim is expanding its multi-billion brands delivering premium margins. By 2030, Holcim will grow its low-carbon cement ECOPlanet to reach more than 50% of cement Net Sales, including 8 million tons of ECOPlanet Zero, fully decarbonized cement[1]. It will also grow its low-carbon concrete ECOPact to above 55% of Ready-Mix Net Sales. Making circularity a driver of profitable growth, Holcim will increase its ECOCycle® technology platform to 150 sites in Europe by 2030, to recycle 20 million tons of construction demolition materials per annum.

[1] Without any use of carbon offsets. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 29.2 billion in 2022. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website ( www.holcim.com ) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.



End of Media Release

