

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German medical technology company Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK) Wednesday reported profit before tax of 775 million euros for the fourth quarter, lower than 859 million euros in the same quarter a year ago.



Net income declined to 537 million euros or 0.48 euros per share from 630 million euros or 0.56 euros per share last year.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted basic earning per share was 0.58 euros compared with 0.65 euros a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter was down at 6.056 billion euros compared with 6 billion euros in the previous year.



On a comparable basis, revenue grew by 10.8%, excluding the discontinued rapid COVID-19 antigen-test business, particularly driven by growth in the Varian and the Imaging segments.



For the fiscal year 2024, the company expects comparable revenue to grow 4.5% - 6.5% year on year. Adjusted basic earnings per share for the year is expected to be between 2.10 euros and 2.30 euros.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken