

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), Wednesday reported profit of 33 million euros or 0.11 euros per share for the first half, lower than 44 million euros or 0.14 euros per share in the comparable period last year, particularly impacted by decline in sales.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA slightly declined to 101 million euros from 104 million euros a year ago.



Excluding special items, adjusted EBITDA, however, increased to 101 million euros from 92 million euros last year.



Sales for the period dropped to 1.092 billion euros from 1.120 billion euros in the previous year.



For the full year, the company has reaffirmed its outlook.



