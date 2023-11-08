

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese beverage and pharma company Kirin Holdings Company, Ltd. (KNBWY.PK) on Wednesday reported lower earnings for the first nine months of the year, particularly in the absence of a onetime gain on the sale of equity accounted investees last year. However, revenue increased by 6.2 percent.



The company also confirmed its earnings and revenue outlook for fiscal 2023.



Profit before tax decreased 30.3 percent to 142.44 billion Japanese Yen from 204.31 yen for the same period last year.



After tax, earnings fell 35 percent to 83.913 billion yen or 103.60 yen per share from 129.059 billion or 156.36 yen per share of the previous year.



Revenue, nevertheless rose to 1547.87 billion yen from 1457.15 billion yen in the prior year.



Looking forward to full year, the company continues to expect earnings of 113 billion yen or 139.54 yen per share on revenue of 2115 billion yen.



Kirin Holdings shares closed at 2191.50 yen up 0.32% in Tokyo today.



