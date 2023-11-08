Continues investment in route optimisations and its commitment to market-leading ultra-low latency performance for customers across Europe

euNetworks Fiber UK Limited ("euNetworks"), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, has today announced it has completed a series of network optimisations on its ultra-low latency routes to Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets. These newly optimised trading routes connect from London and Frankfurt to Euronext's core data centre in Bergamo, Italy. Multiple hardware upgrades and over 52 kilometres of route reductions delivered a latency performance positioning euNetworks as the market leader in ultra-low latency services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108669366/en/

Paula Cogan, CEO of euNetworks (Photo: Business Wire)

euNetworks has been delivering ultra-low latency services between major European exchanges since 2009 and leads the market in innovatively delivering these fibre-based services throughout Europe. Its euTrade solution is a dedicated network platform, supporting the bandwidth needs of the financial services community. The company continues to optimise routes between all the key trading exchanges. This focus and continued investment to support its customers ensures delivery of the shortest paths and lowest latencies available.

"We focus on delivering the best possible bandwidth solutions for our customers," said Paula Cogan, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks. "Our dedicated euTrade network platform delivers market-leading connectivity performance to the financial services community. euNetworks is a leader in investing in European critical infrastructure with a focused strategy, and we are proud to have an ongoing roadmap for further optimisations. Our customers can continue to rely on our platform for the speed and diversity they need."

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 17 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 518 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks' unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108669366/en/

Contacts:

euNetworks contact:

Hannah Britt Chief Marketing Officer euNetworks

5 Churchill Place London E14 5HU

hannah.britt@eunetworks.com email +44 7717 896 446 mobile