

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Wednesday as new survey data showed that economic uncertainty continued to damp the U.K. recruitment activity in October.



Traders also digested hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and looked ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day for clarity on the future rate hike path.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,410 after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.



Marks and Spencer jumped 10 percent after reporting a significant increase in its half-year statutory pre-tax profit for 2023.



Serco rose 1.3 percent on winning a £200m contract to deliver electronic monitoring services for the Ministry of Justice.



ITV plunged more than 6 percent after reporting broadly flat revenue.



Persimmon fell about 1 percent after naming Andrew Duxbury as its next chief financial officer.



