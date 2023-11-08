

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Under Armour Inc. (UAA) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $109.61 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $86.93 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.57 billion



Under Armour Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $109.61 Mln. vs. $86.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.24 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q2): $1.57 Bln vs. $1.57 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.47 - $0.51



