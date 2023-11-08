

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Biogen Inc. (BIIB):



Earnings: -$68.1 million in Q3 vs. $1.13 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.47 in Q3 vs. $7.84 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Biogen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $635.5 million or $4.36 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $3.99 per share Revenue: $2.53 billion in Q3 vs. $2.51 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.50 to $15.00



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken