

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net earnings attributable to stockholders were $6.28 million or $0.46 per share, compared to $10.12 million or $0.74 per share last year.



The precision measurement and sensing technologies company's adjusted net earnings were $6.4 million or $0.47 per share, compared to $9.5 million or $0.69 per share a year earlier.



Net revenues of $85.85 million decreased 4.7% from $90.06 million a year ago.



Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company expects net revenues to be in the range of $77 million to $87 million.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken