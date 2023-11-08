Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for Third Consecutive Year

Ranked 118th Fastest Growing Company in North America

Ranked 23rd Fastest Growing Life Sciences Company

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the Company or "Aytu") (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced, for the third year in a row, it was included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, ranking 118th among North American companies and 23rd among life sciences companies.

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 recognizes the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. The 2023 Technology Fast 500 rankings are based on percentage of revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In fiscal 2023, Aytu generated total net revenue of $107.4 million, an increase of 11% compared to fiscal 2022, driven by a 21% increase in the Company's prescription products.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as a member of the prestigious 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list of most rapidly growing companies," commented Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioPharma. "I'm proud to congratulate the entire Aytu BioPharma team who played such an integral part in driving our continued growth. I look forward to building on the progress made at Aytu over the past year as we maintain our focus on growing our Rx business, generating positive Adjusted EBITDA and net income, and driving shareholder value."

"Each year I look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners as these companies truly demonstrate how important new ideas are to progressing our society and the world, especially during difficult times," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, I'm encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu BioPharma is a pharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of commercial prescription therapeutics. The Company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'forecast,' 'could,' 'expect,' 'suggest,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. We also refer you to (i) the risks described in 'Risk Factors' in Part I, Item 1A of Aytu's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other reports and documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

