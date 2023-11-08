

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellanova (K) said it expects fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.73-$0.76 on an adjusted basis, implying a modest decline from prior year. Net sales are projected to be approximately $3.1 billion, which implies on-algorithm growth excluding the estimated impact of the WK Kellogg Co spin-off, as well as the Russia divestiture and foreign currency translation.



The company noted that fourth quarter will be the first reporting period as a stand-alone company, after the spin-off of WK Kellogg Co.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken