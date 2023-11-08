Safeture AB: Safeture expands partnership with The Inkerman Group

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture AB has signed an enlarged partnership agreement with The Inkerman Group, a well-respected provider of risk and intelligence services all over the world.

Through the agreement, Inkerman is now one of Safetures Gold partners.

The Inkerman Group was established in 1996 to provide bespoke risk and intelligence services to organizations throughout the world. The company has a strong and experienced team of qualified professionals with the capability to deliver anywhere and in rapid response times.

The client base includes multinational corporations, companies, governments, and private individuals, for which they provide the full range of risk and intelligence services.

"The Inkerman Group has already been working with Safeture for a number of years and this partnership agreement takes our working relationship to the next level. The Guardian App is an important and integral part of the delivery of Inkerman's high value services to its clients,"Gerald Moor, CEO of The Inkerman Group.

"The expanded cooperation with Inkerman opens up new business opportunities where our leading technical solution helps their customers feel safe," says Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture.

Safeture operates a world-leading technical platform on travel security, risk and crisis management and emergency communication. The central components of the platform are the Safeture App and the Safeture Management Tool, with which companies can locate their employees anywhere in the world, communicate with them and support them in crises. It offers users a real-time alert system on security-related issues in their environment and, using the Emergency Button, the possibility to call for help in an emergency with one click. The app includes various other features such as country information, medical databases, flight information, currency converters, and e-learning.

For additional information, visit safeture.com or contact:



Safeture CEO

Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66.

Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform to manage employee safety and risk/crisis management. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps more than 4 000 companies and organizations to protect what matters most - their employees. Safeture allows corporations to effectively automate safety and security while seamlessly integrating the software to become a natural part of their internal processes. The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Redeye is the Certified Adviser

About The Inkerman Group:

Established in 1996, Inkerman Group is a globally acclaimed provider of risk management and security solutions, delivering services to a wide range of international clients. Renowned for expertise and innovation, they deliver tailored, ethical and client-centric services, ensuring the effective safeguarding of assets and interests in an ever-evolving global landscape.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17559/3871923/2416920.pdf Final Safeture Inkerman 2321108 https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture-platform01,c3236944 Safeture-platform01

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safeture-expands-partnership-with-the-inkerman-group-301981773.html