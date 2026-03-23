Today Klarna announces that H&M customers can now choose flexible Klarna payment options at checkout.

The expansion comes amid Klarna's rapid growth in Romania, where the global digital bank and flexible payments provider has surpassed 500,000 active users.

Klarna, a global digital bank and provider of flexible payment solutions, and H&M, one of the world's largest fashion retailers, announce the expansion of their partnership in Romania and Hungary as a strategic step that strengthens the long-standing global collaboration between the two companies. Klarna is now available as a payment method for H&M customers in both markets, offering a smooth, more predictable checkout experience and payment options tailored to the different needs of shoppers. The integration of Klarna into H&M online stores is an important feature for customers, who will thus be able to access interest-free flexible payment options.

More flexibility at checkout

By integrating Klarna into the payment process, H&M customers shopping online in Romania and Hungary can benefit from a full range of deferred payment options, flexible solutions with no interest or fees if payment is made on time. Depending on eligibility, customers can choose between paying in full with Klarna, paying in 30 days, or paying in three equal instalments, interest-free, under transparent conditions, with all costs clearly displayed before completing the order. The goal of the partnership is to diversify payment options to suit different budgets and preferences, but also to reduce payment friction through a smooth and more predictable digital experience.

Klarna and H&M have been collaborating internationally for several years, and the expansion of this partnership reflects both companies' commitment to improving the online shopping experience and responding to the growing demand for flexible payment options. With the Klarna mobile app available on both iOS and Android, shoppers have access to exclusive offers available to users. With Klarna, shoppers can choose to pay immediately, in 30 days, or in three interest-free instalments. Klarna allows users to adjust the due date and make early repayments directly from the app.

The expansion of the partnership comes at a time of accelerated growth for Klarna, both globally and in Romania. Internationally, the company operates in a network of over 118 million active consumers, 1 million retail partners, and over 3.4 million transactions per day, with a presence in 45 markets and over 120,000 physical stores in the Klarna ecosystem and a total volume of USD 128 billion in the last 12 months. In Romania, since its market launch in June 2023, Klarna has exceeded 500,000 active users and already collaborates with over 1,500 top merchants.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with H&M and bring Romanian and Hungarian consumers modern, digital, transparent alternatives for managing their payments. We have been working with H&M for many years and expanding into these two markets is a natural step in developing and strengthening our presence in the region. We are seeing increasingly strong adoption of digital payments in these markets and aim to offer consumers clear and smooth options and, for retailers, a payment process that reduces friction and supports conversion", says Loredana Pipo?-Lupescu, Country Manager Romania at Klarna.

Katarzyna Skrzeczynska, Head of Customer Activation and Marketing for H&M Region East Europe, added: "At H&M, we are committed to liberate fashion for the many by making every shopping experience convenient, relevant and inspiring. By extending our partnership with Klarna, we're providing to customers in Romania and Hungary a truly modern way to shop, with flexible payment solutions."

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay Google Pay. More than 1 million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

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Category: Investor News

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