Collective Metals untersuchte Gesteinsproben aus der Lagerstätte Trojan MINFILE und dem ~650 m südöstlich gelegenen Ziel Eagle, die stark anomale Kupferwerte ergaben, Vizsla Silver meldete erneut sehr gute Ergebnisse aus fünf neuen Bohrlöchern auf seinem Panuco-Projekt, Southern Cross Gold, die 51%ige Beteiligung von Mawson Gold, bohrte das beste Loch mit 331 Metern und 6. 8 g/t Gold und stieß auf 18 hochgradige Adern und eine 200 Meter lange Neigungserweiterung der zuvor gemeldeten Ergebnisse. Gama Explorations meldete eine weitere Entdeckung einer Nickel- und Kupfermineralisierung im Zielgebiet St. Catherines.