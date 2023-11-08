Collective Metals assayed rock samples from the Trojan MINFILE deposit and the Eagle target ~650m to the southeast which returned strongly anomalous copper values, Vizsla Silver again reported very good results from five new holes at its Panuco project, Southern Cross Gold, the 51% interest of Mawson Gold, drilled the best hole of 331 meters and 6. 8 g/t gold and encountered 18 high grade veins and a 200 meter dip extension of previously reported results. Gama Explorations announced a further discovery of nickel and copper mineralization in the St. Catherines target area. Company overview: Collective Metals Inc. - https://collectivemetalsinc.com ISIN: CA1939291060 , WKN: A3D8WJ , FRA: TO1.F More videos about Collective Metals Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/collective-metals-inc/ Gama Explorations Inc. - https://gamaexplorations.com/ ISIN: CA36459L1031 , WKN: A3DJ8S , FRA: N79.F , TSXV: GAMA.V More videos about Gama Explorations Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/gama-explorations-inc/ Mawson Gold Ltd. - http://mawsonresources.com ISIN: CA57776G1063 , WKN: A1JX0Q , FRA: MXR.F , TSX: MAW.TO , Valor: 18487883 More videos about Mawson Gold Ltd. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/mawson-gold-ltd/ Vizsla Silver Corp. - https://vizslasilvercorp.ca/ ISIN: CA92857Y1060 , WKN: A2PTL5 , FRA: 0G3.F , TSXV: VZLA.V , Valor: 42064860 More videos about Vizsla Silver Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/vizsla-silver-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Lithium Silber Silver Copper Kupfer Development Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV