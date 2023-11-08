Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.: Thermon Announces John U. Clarke to Succeed John Nesser as Chairman of Thermon Board of Directors

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ("Thermon" or the "Company"), a global leader in industrial process heating solutions, is pleased to announce that John U. Clarke has been appointed non-executive chairman of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"). He succeeds John Nesser pursuant to the Board's established succession plan. Mr. Nesser will continue to serve as a member of the Board to provide for a smooth transition of the Board's leadership.

"We want to thank John Nesser for his many contributions while serving as chairman. His leadership, insights and guidance have helped drive Thermon's evolution as a global leader in industrial process heating as well as the formation and execution of our strategic plans related to diversification, digitization and decarbonization." said Bruce Thames, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Thermon.

Mr. Nesser said, "I have enjoyed my tenure as chairman of the Board of the Company. I have witnessed significant organic expansion of the business, successful strategic acquisitions and the development of a highly capable and dedicated management team, which is now writing the next chapter of the Company's history."

Mr. Thames added, "The appointment of John Clarke will provide both continuity and proven leadership demonstrated during his four years as an independent director of the Company. John has a deep understanding of our business, strategy, and opportunities that lie ahead. He has provided a breadth of practical and relevant experience having served as a chairman and CEO of an international public company and as a director for a number of public and private company boards. We are excited to continue to execute our strategic plan under his leadership."

Mr. Clarke said, "I am honored to have been elected by my fellow directors to serve as chairman. The Board is made up of a diverse slate of highly qualified and experienced directors. Together, we have worked diligently in support of management's execution of a strategy aimed at creating significant shareholder value, while providing appropriate risk oversight and responsible corporate citizenship."

Mr. Nesser has served as an independent director of the Company since June 2012 and as independent chair of the Company since July 2019. Mr. Clarke has served as an independent director of the Company since 2019.

