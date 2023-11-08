Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H99U | ISIN: US88362T1034 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TG
Stuttgart
08.11.23
08:02 Uhr
28,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,60029,80022:33
ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2023 | 22:14
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.: Thermon Announces John U. Clarke to Succeed John Nesser as Chairman of Thermon Board of Directors

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ("Thermon" or the "Company"), a global leader in industrial process heating solutions, is pleased to announce that John U. Clarke has been appointed non-executive chairman of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"). He succeeds John Nesser pursuant to the Board's established succession plan. Mr. Nesser will continue to serve as a member of the Board to provide for a smooth transition of the Board's leadership.

"We want to thank John Nesser for his many contributions while serving as chairman. His leadership, insights and guidance have helped drive Thermon's evolution as a global leader in industrial process heating as well as the formation and execution of our strategic plans related to diversification, digitization and decarbonization." said Bruce Thames, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Thermon.

Mr. Nesser said, "I have enjoyed my tenure as chairman of the Board of the Company. I have witnessed significant organic expansion of the business, successful strategic acquisitions and the development of a highly capable and dedicated management team, which is now writing the next chapter of the Company's history."

Mr. Thames added, "The appointment of John Clarke will provide both continuity and proven leadership demonstrated during his four years as an independent director of the Company. John has a deep understanding of our business, strategy, and opportunities that lie ahead. He has provided a breadth of practical and relevant experience having served as a chairman and CEO of an international public company and as a director for a number of public and private company boards. We are excited to continue to execute our strategic plan under his leadership."

Mr. Clarke said, "I am honored to have been elected by my fellow directors to serve as chairman. The Board is made up of a diverse slate of highly qualified and experienced directors. Together, we have worked diligently in support of management's execution of a strategy aimed at creating significant shareholder value, while providing appropriate risk oversight and responsible corporate citizenship."

Mr. Nesser has served as an independent director of the Company since June 2012 and as independent chair of the Company since July 2019. Mr. Clarke has served as an independent director of the Company since 2019.

About Thermon

Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Thermon is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com

CONTACT:

Kevin Fox, Chief Financial Officer
Ivonne Salem, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations
(512) 690-0600
Investor.Relations@thermon.com

SOURCE: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801241/thermon-announces-john-u-clarke-to-succeed-john-nesser-as-chairman-of-thermon-board-of-directors

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.