

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for MGM Resorts International (MGM):



Earnings: $161.12 million in Q3 vs. -$576.83 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.46 in Q3 vs. -$1.45 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MGM Resorts International reported adjusted earnings of $0.64 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.49 per share Revenue: $3.97 billion in Q3 vs. $3.42 billion in the same period last year.



