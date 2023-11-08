

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Adicet Bio, Inc (ACET) announced Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$49.89 million, or -$1.16 per share. This compares with -$22 million, or -$0.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Adicet Bio, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$49.89 Mln. vs. -$22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.16 vs. -$0.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.74



