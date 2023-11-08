

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $271.50 million, or $3.64 per share. This compares with $248.89 million, or $3.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $335.11 million or $4.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $970.89 million from $893.00 million last year.



FleetCor Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $271.50 Mln. vs. $248.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.64 vs. $3.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.51 -Revenue (Q3): $970.89 Mln vs. $893.00 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.82 - $17.12 Full year revenue guidance: $3,774 - $3,804 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken