Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2023) - TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Huggins to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Huggins holds a B.Sc. Honours Geology and has over 25 years of experience working with mining, technology, and capital equipment companies in management, business development and operational roles. He is currently CEO of Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT) and C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC) and his early career began working as a regional exploration geologist for Homestake around the Eskay Creek, Snip Mine, Stewart and Dease Lake Camps. Over the past decade, Mr. Huggins developed and delivered innovative capital equipment and financial solutions for surface and underground mining operations across NWT and Yukon and managed Global and National Caterpillar accounts while at Finning.

"We are excited to have Mr. Huggins join the board and his experience will be invaluable as we continue to explore new opportunities to complement the Company's existing assets," stated Geoff Schellenberg, President.

To allow for Mr. Huggins's appointment, Mike Sieb will be stepping down as director. The Board would like to thank Mr. Sieb for his valuable service to the Company, and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Troubadour

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) is a public Canadian mining exploration company focused on copper and gold in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is managed by an experienced team consisting of youthful and seasoned professionals with proven track records as mine finders. The Texas gold property diversifies the Company's commodity focus and compliments Troubadour's Amarillo copper project located 10 km south of the past-producing Brenda Mine in southern BC and 35 km east of Kodiak Copper's MPD discovery.

