

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $77.62 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $45.54 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Helmerich & Payne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $70.16 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $659.61 million from $631.33 million last year.



Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $77.62 Mln. vs. $45.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $659.61 Mln vs. $631.33 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken