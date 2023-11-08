WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $493 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $452 million, or $1.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.8% to $2.06 billion from $2.31 billion last year.
Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $493 Mln. vs. $452 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.87 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.83 -Revenue (Q3): $2.06 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 to $4.45
