

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $118.52 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $71.64 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.7% to $587.64 million from $722.63 million last year.



Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $118.52 Mln. vs. $71.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q4): $587.64 Mln vs. $722.63 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken