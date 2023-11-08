

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$70.59 million, or -$1.09 per share. This compares with -$101.68 million, or -$1.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $75.31 million from $82.50 million last year.



Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$70.59 Mln. vs. -$101.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.09 vs. -$1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.85 -Revenue (Q3): $75.31 Mln vs. $82.50 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $330 - $340 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken