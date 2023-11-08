

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intrepid Potash (IPI):



Earnings: -$7.20 million in Q3 vs. $13.11 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.56 in Q3 vs. $0.97 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Intrepid Potash reported adjusted earnings of -$6.77 million or -$0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.11 per share Revenue: $54.47 million in Q3 vs. $74.75 million in the same period last year.



