

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $29 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $136 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $42 million or $0.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $1.83 billion from $1.85 billion last year.



Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $29 Mln. vs. $136 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.06 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken