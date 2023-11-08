

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$321 million, or -$0.45 per share. This compares with -$331 million, or -$0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$161 million or -$0.23 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to $2.59 billion from $2.78 billion last year.



Corteva, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$321 Mln. vs. -$331 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.45 vs. -$0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.22 -Revenue (Q3): $2.59 Bln vs. $2.78 Bln last year.



