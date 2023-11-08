

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday release October figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is expected to ease 0.2 percent on year following the flat reading in September, while producer prices are tipped to contract an annual 2.8 percent after falling 2.5 percent in the previous month.



Japan will provide September figures for current account and also see October results for bank lending and the eco watchers survey. The current account surplus is pegged at 3.00 trillion yen, up from 2.80 trillion yen in August. Bank lending is seen higher by an annual 2.8 percent, easing from 2.9 percent in September. The eco watchers survey is expected to see a score of 50.1, up from 49.9 in the previous month.



Indonesia will release September data for retail sales; in August, sales were up 1.1 percent on year.



Thailand will see October results for its consumer confidence index; in September, the index score was 58.7.



