

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH):



Earnings: -$4 million in Q4 vs. $57 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q4 vs. $1.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.87 per share Revenue: $518 million in Q4 vs. $631 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $470 - $490 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken