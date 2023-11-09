

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nikon Corporation (NINOF.PK) Thursday reported profit before tax of 15.260 billion yen for the first half, lower than 26.035 billion yen in the comparable period last year, primarily due to higher expenses overall. For the full year, the company has raised its revenue outlook and cut profit before tax guidance.



Net profit declined to 9.801 billion yen or 28.15 yen per share from 18.880 billion yen or 51.57 yen per share last year.



Revenue for the period, however, grew 14.9% to 331.296 billion yen from 288.330 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, the company now expects revenue of 690 billion yen, up from the previous outlook of 670 billion yen. Profit before tax outlook for the year has been slashed to 37 billion yen from 46 billion yen guided earlier.



