LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L) reported Thursday that nine-month gross premiums written increased 23.2 percent to $1.56 billion from last year's $1.27 billion.
Reinsurance premiums grew 19.2 percent from last year to $837.7 million, and Insurance premiums climbed 28.3 percent to $722.2 million.
IFRS 17 insurance revenue increased 22.1 percent year-on-year to $1.11 billion.
The company said it continues to expect a positive environment into 2024, with further opportunities for Lancashire.
The Board has approved a capital return of up to $169 million, including $119 million in special dividend and up to $50 million in buy-backs.
Lancashire's Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of $0.50 per share, which will result in an aggregate payment of approximately $119 million.
The dividend will be paid in Pounds Sterling on December 15 to shareholders of record on November 17.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX