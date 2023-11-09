

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L) reported Thursday that nine-month gross premiums written increased 23.2 percent to $1.56 billion from last year's $1.27 billion.



Reinsurance premiums grew 19.2 percent from last year to $837.7 million, and Insurance premiums climbed 28.3 percent to $722.2 million.



IFRS 17 insurance revenue increased 22.1 percent year-on-year to $1.11 billion.



The company said it continues to expect a positive environment into 2024, with further opportunities for Lancashire.



The Board has approved a capital return of up to $169 million, including $119 million in special dividend and up to $50 million in buy-backs.



Lancashire's Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of $0.50 per share, which will result in an aggregate payment of approximately $119 million.



The dividend will be paid in Pounds Sterling on December 15 to shareholders of record on November 17.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken